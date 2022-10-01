Disrupting harm in Thailand: Evidence on online child sexual exploitation and abuse [EN/TH]

DH report, advocacy brief (ENG) and report, advocacy brief (Thai).

PROTECTING CHILDREN IN THAILAND FROM ONLINE SEXUAL EXPLOITATION AND ABUSE: THE WAY FORWARD

In the past year alone, nine percent of 12–17-year-old internet users in Thailand were victims of grave instances of online child sexual abuse and exploitation (OCSEA). While recent work to reform legislation and develop policy responses to the crime are commendable, support is needed to improve awareness, knowledge and skills related to OCSEA within the child protection sector in Thailand. The Thai government, public institutions, frontline workers, industry, and caregivers can all do more to respond to OCSEA and disrupt the harm it is causing to children.