Disaster prevention and mitigation agencies follow up on impact of tropical storms

BANGKOK (NNT) - The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, this week held a video conference with the National Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Command Center and relevant agencies to follow up on the impact of tropical storms Podul and Kajiki in Ubon Ratchathani province. The meeting on Wednesday was chaired by the Deputy Director-General of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, Chainarong Vasanasomsithi.

Meanwhile, the flood waters in Muang Ubon Ratchathani district, Ubon Ratchathani province, have receded to a normal level. However, the flood water level in Warin Chamrap district is 41 centimeters above the river bank. If there is no more rain, the situation should be normal within a few days. Many people have already left temporary shelters and returned to their homes. Currently, there are 6,254 people staying at 38 out of 64 temporary shelters in the province. They are all expected to return home before October 10, 2019.

The National Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Command Center has coordinated with public health officials to provide a range of assistance to people in flood-hit areas.

A total of 35 people died as a result of the recent flood disaster, and their families have since been compensated for the loss of life. As of October 1, 2019, officials reported that 22,473 houses were damaged by floods. Repairs have started on 9,631 houses.

The Office of the Prime Minister is to allocate funds for the purchase of construction materials. Residents whose homes were demolished by the floods will receive 230,000 baht each. 70,000 baht will be provided to the owners of severely damaged homes, while 15,000 baht will be granted for the restoration of homes that are partially damaged. Homes that are completely or severely damaged will each receive 5,000 baht for the purchase of consumer goods and home appliances.

The floods have damaged more than 3.4 million rai of farmland. Teams of engineers and volunteers are being dispatched to conduct damage assessments and repair farm equipment, so farmers can return to agricultural production. All roads have been repaired and water services and other local infrastructure have been restored. However, 2,931 households still do not have access to electricity, and repairs are now underway.

Mr. Chainarong said all units have followed His Majesty the King’s instructions to quickly assist the flood victims in all respects and ensure that all evacuees return home safely.

Information and Source

Reporter : Praphorn Praphornkul

Rewriter : Tarin Angskul

National News Bureau & Public Relations : http://thainews.prd.go.th