Disaster management raised to level 3

BANGKOK, 21st September 2019 (NNT) - The National Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Command, with Interior Minister Gen Anuphong Phaochinda as the commander, has announced an upgrade of disaster management to a large scale disaster management plan from level 2 to level 3, in accordance with the National Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Plan 2015.

The National Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Command has inspected the flood situation along with the Meteorological Department and the Hydro and Agro Informatics Institute, and it was found that the influence of a monsoon trough may bring more rain in upper Thailand, and heavy rain in the Northeast. According to information from the Office of the National Water Resources and the Royal Irrigation Department, the water levels of the Chi and Mun rivers have subsided but water is still overflowing the river banks and there are floods in many areas. As the situation is getting more severe, the National Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Command announced the upgrade of disaster management.

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) has been instructed to follow, analyze and assess the situation and report on it to the Commander of National Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Command to consider issuing policies. The DDPM has also been assigned to establish the Front National Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Command at the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Center, District 13, Ubon Ratchathani, to supervise and control four provinces, namely Ubon Ratchathani, Yasothon, Si Sa Ket and Roi Et and coordinate assistance for people in flood-affected areas. When the flood situation has improved, a damage survey will be expedited for rapid rehabilitation of the region.

