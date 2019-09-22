22 Sep 2019

Disaster management raised to level 3

Report
from Government of Thailand
Published on 21 Sep 2019 View Original

BANGKOK, 21st September 2019 (NNT) - The National Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Command, with Interior Minister Gen Anuphong Phaochinda as the commander, has announced an upgrade of disaster management to a large scale disaster management plan from level 2 to level 3, in accordance with the National Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Plan 2015.

The National Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Command has inspected the flood situation along with the Meteorological Department and the Hydro and Agro Informatics Institute, and it was found that the influence of a monsoon trough may bring more rain in upper Thailand, and heavy rain in the Northeast. According to information from the Office of the National Water Resources and the Royal Irrigation Department, the water levels of the Chi and Mun rivers have subsided but water is still overflowing the river banks and there are floods in many areas. As the situation is getting more severe, the National Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Command announced the upgrade of disaster management.

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) has been instructed to follow, analyze and assess the situation and report on it to the Commander of National Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Command to consider issuing policies. The DDPM has also been assigned to establish the Front National Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Command at the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Center, District 13, Ubon Ratchathani, to supervise and control four provinces, namely Ubon Ratchathani, Yasothon, Si Sa Ket and Roi Et and coordinate assistance for people in flood-affected areas. When the flood situation has improved, a damage survey will be expedited for rapid rehabilitation of the region.

Information and Source

Reporter : supawadee wangsri
Rewriter : Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau & Public Relations : http://thainews.prd.go.th

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.