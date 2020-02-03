03 Feb 2020

Deputy PM Prawit inspects water issues in Ayutthaya

Report
from Government of Thailand
Published on 02 Feb 2020 View Original

AYUTTHAYA (NNT) - The Deputy Prime Minister, Gen. Prawit Wongsuwan, has traveled to Ayutthaya province to follow up on efforts to address salty tap water and drought problems. He gave moral support to local officials and thanked the general public for their understanding and cooperation.

Gen. Prawit, in his capacity as the director of the national water administration, visited the province of Ayutthaya to check the salinity level of the lower Chao Phraya River and to enhance the efficiency of water management at Lat Bua Luang District Office.

The Deputy Prime Minister said the government is concerned about the saltwater intrusion into the Chao Phraya River. If the salinity level exceeds the salinity threshold, it will affect the quality of water for human consumption and industrial use. Gen. Prawit said he wanted to follow up on the water situation closely and offered support to all units involved. He instructed them to increase the diversion of freshwater from the Mae Klong River into the lower Chao Phraya River. He also instructed the Ministry of the Interior and the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives to closely monitor the situation and manage the water allocation plan to prevent shortages. They have to integrate their operations and share information under the national water administration to overcome the water problems. All agencies have to establish an understanding with the people and encourage them to use water sparingly.

Following the establishment of the National Water Administration, the government remains alert and is trying to maintain the water quality and prevent a shortage of water supply. The national water administration will closely monitor the work progress of all units and ensure that they have the necessary tools and equipment to manage water resources to maintain reserves and lower the salinity level.

Information and Source

Reporter : Praphorn Praphornkul

Rewriter : Tarin Angskul

National News Bureau & Public Relations : http://thainews.prd.go.th

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.