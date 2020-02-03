Deputy PM Prawit inspects water issues in Ayutthaya

AYUTTHAYA (NNT) - The Deputy Prime Minister, Gen. Prawit Wongsuwan, has traveled to Ayutthaya province to follow up on efforts to address salty tap water and drought problems. He gave moral support to local officials and thanked the general public for their understanding and cooperation.

Gen. Prawit, in his capacity as the director of the national water administration, visited the province of Ayutthaya to check the salinity level of the lower Chao Phraya River and to enhance the efficiency of water management at Lat Bua Luang District Office.

The Deputy Prime Minister said the government is concerned about the saltwater intrusion into the Chao Phraya River. If the salinity level exceeds the salinity threshold, it will affect the quality of water for human consumption and industrial use. Gen. Prawit said he wanted to follow up on the water situation closely and offered support to all units involved. He instructed them to increase the diversion of freshwater from the Mae Klong River into the lower Chao Phraya River. He also instructed the Ministry of the Interior and the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives to closely monitor the situation and manage the water allocation plan to prevent shortages. They have to integrate their operations and share information under the national water administration to overcome the water problems. All agencies have to establish an understanding with the people and encourage them to use water sparingly.

Following the establishment of the National Water Administration, the government remains alert and is trying to maintain the water quality and prevent a shortage of water supply. The national water administration will closely monitor the work progress of all units and ensure that they have the necessary tools and equipment to manage water resources to maintain reserves and lower the salinity level.

