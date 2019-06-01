01 Jun 2019

Department of Disease Control Weekly Disease Forecast No. 211_Dengue (19 – 25 May 2019)

from Government of Thailand
Published on 25 May 2019 View Original
Download PDF (357.66 KB)

From the national disease surveillance system during 1 January – 14 May 2019, the Department of Disease Control reveals 20,733 dengue cases of which 25 died. Most of the cases were children aged 5 - 14 years followed by adults aged 15 - 34 years and young children aged 0 – 4 years respectively.

Most patients were in the central region (8,427 cases) followed by the northeastern and the southern regions respectively. There has been 1,230 reported cases this week which is two times more compared to the same period of last year.

This week disease forecast reveals an increasing risk of dengue as Thailand has entered the rainy season officially by the Meteorological Department’s announcement since late May. Hence, there will be more outdoor stagnant water in natural and artificial water containers that can serve as mosquito breeding sites.

Dengue is transmitted by Aedes mosquitoes. Common symptoms include abrupt high grade fever that lasts 2 to 5 days, headache, eye socket pain, body ache, nausea, vomiting, anorexia, coughing without running nose, facial skin redness, skin petechiae on arms, legs, and joints.For patients withthe warning signs, occurring especially when temperature declines, including bleeding from nose or gums,drowsiness or irritability, pale, cold, or clammy skin or difficulty breathing, and shock, a special medical care at the hospital for life saving is urgently needed. The patients with high risk of dengue complications and severe illness are those with chronic diseases such as hypertension, heart diseases, obesity, asthma, alcoholism, thalassemia, those who had previous dengue infection and patients with delay hospital visit.

The Department of Disease Control (DDC) strongly advises people to protect themselves and their children well from mosquito bites. DDC urges people in all households, communities, and workplaces toroutinely eliminate mosquito breeding sites using the mosquito controlmeasure called “3 Do’s to prevent 3 diseases (dengue, chikungunya and Zika virus)”, i.e. 1) cover water-storage containers, change water in small containers every 7 days and eliminate all outdoor mosquito breeding sites, 2) dispose garbage properly, and 3) keep houses tidy without any corners suitable for mosquitoes to rest.

For queries or additional information, please call DDC hot line 1422.

