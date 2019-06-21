Dengue outbreak in Nakhon Ratchasima

NAKHON RATCHASIMA, 18 June 2019 (NNT) - Heavy rain in many areas nationwide has increased the number of mosquitoes and resulted in an outbreak of dengue fever. There are now 2,144 dengue patients in Nakhon Ratchasima and there’s been one death.

Dr. Narinrat Phitchayakhamin, Nakhon Ratchasima Provincial Office of Public Health, disclosed today that from January 1 to June 10, 2019, Nakhon Ratchasima had 2,144 dengue fever patients with one death in Sikhio district. The number of male patients is higher than female patients. Five hundred and seventy-two patients were in the 10-14 age group and 460 patients were in the 5-9 age group. Ten districts in Nakhon Ratchasima had the highest number of patients: Soeng Sang, Sung Noen, Non Daeng, Chok Chai, Lam Thamenchai, Nong Bun Mak, Wang Nam Khiao, Kham Thale So, Sida and Khon Buri.

According to the Department of Disease Control’s report, there are 26,430 dengue fever patients and 41 deaths. The highest number of dengue patients was reported in the Northeastern region, followed by the central region, the southern region and the northern region. The greatest number of dengue patients are in the 5-14 age group, followed by the 35-59 age group, 1-4 age group and a group of elderly above 60.

People are being asked to help get rid of the mosquito larvae breeding sites to prevent the outbreak of dengue fever getting any worse. People are advised not to take aspirin or Enzed group medicine if they have a high fever for two consecutive days but they should seek medical attention immediately.

Information and Source

Reporter : supawadee wangsri

Rewriter : Rodney McNeil

National News Bureau & Public Relations : http://thainews.prd.go.th