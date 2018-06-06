Dengue outbreak in lower Northeast

WRITER: PRASIT TANGPRASERT

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A dengue outbreak in the lower Northeast has led to 488 infections being recorded since the beginning of this year, most of them children, the Office of Disease Prevention and Control reported on Wednesday.

The region 9 office said the 488 infections were reported in four provinces - 233 cases in Nakhon Ratchasima, 56 in Buri Ram, 64 in Chaiyaphum and 135 in Surin. No dengue-related fatalities were reported.

Most of the infections were in children aged 10-14 years, with 5-9 year-olds the next largest group.

Local public health officers were conducting health checks and taking steps to combat the spread of the outbreak, particularly in schools.

Larvicides were being distributed to schools and fogging teams being sent to kill off adult mosquitos and stop the spread of the disease.

On Wednesday morning, officials from the main office visited residents in tambon Kudjok of Nakhon Ratchasima’s Bua Yai district, where about 10 dengue infections were reported.

A survey revealed dwellings there were short of proper care with open toilets and uncovered containers of water providing ready places for mosquitos to breed.

The people were told to frequently clear away any pooled water and keep water containers covered. A fogging team treated the area.