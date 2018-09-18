Dengue fever spreading in Bangkok

WRITER: SUPOJ WANCHAROEN

The Bangkok governor says dengue haemorrhagic fever is spreading in Nong Chok, Huai Khwang, Bang Kapi and Klong Samwa districts, with five fatalities this year.

Governor Aswin Khwanmuang on Monday, quoting the Health Department of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, said the spreading disease in the four districts was attributed to heavy and consistent rain in the capital.

Pol Gen Aswin said he ordered strict disease control measures, including fumigation to kill mosquito larvae.

From Jan 7 to Sept 8, the country recorded 52,670 patients of dengue haemorrhagic fever and 69 of them died. In Bangkok, there were 5,899 patients and five of them died, he said.

The figures were lower than those in the same period of last year but were higher than average figures in the past five years.

In the corresponding period of last year there were 53,190 patients nationwide including 9,368 in Bangkok, Pol Gen Aswin said.