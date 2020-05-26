Dengue fever sickens 1,034 in Korat, two deaths

WRITER: PRASIT TANGPRASERT

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: An outbreak of dengue fever has killed two people and sickened more than 1,000 others in Nakhon Ratchasima since the start of the year, but the Covid-19 situation is under control, the provincial health chief said.

Narinrat Phitchayakhamin, head of the provincial public health office, said on Tuesday that all people in the province infected with coronavirus 2019 had fully recovered and been discharged. There were no new cases.

However, the situation with dengue fever, another viral disease, was worrying, Dr Narinrat said.

A total of 1,037 cases were recorded in Nakhon Ratchasima from Jan 1 to May 24. There were two deaths.

The first fatality was a resident of Non Sung district, who died on March 10. The second was a 16-year-old who died on March 22 and had suffered from thalassaemia before contracting dengue fever, Non Thai district had the highest number of dengue fever cases in the province, with 92; followed by Non Sung, 61; Chok Chai, 50.

The provincial public health chief advised people to ensure there was no stagnant water around their homes, because it was a breeding ground for mosquitoes that carry the dengue virus. The area around their houses should also be fogged with insecticide by local health officials, to kill the mosquitoes.