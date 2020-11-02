DDPM helps flood-hit provinces

BANGKOK (NNT) - The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) has issued a situation update on flooding, flash flood, landslide, and storm disasters in 22 provinces.

In the report, 23,794 households in 72 districts of 22 provinces have been affected by the disasters, with one fatality reported in Chanthaburi. Active flooding is still reported in Ubon Ratchathani, Nakhon Ratchasima, Sa Kaeo, Surat Thani, Trang, Satun, and Nakhon Si Thammarat, however the overall situation has now largely improved.

The DDPM has joined forces with the military, affected provinces, and related agencies to assist disaster victims, help drain flood water, and carry out damage surveys to provide compensation.

The Vice Governor of Ubon Ratchathani Wiruj Wichaiboon has visited Wang Daeng community, flooded by water overflowing from Mun Noi river, and affecting five households. The municipality has set up a temporary shelter at Huai Muang park, and coordinated related agencies to assist affected villagers.