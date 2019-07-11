DDPM conducts Tsunami Drill

BANGKOK, 1 July 2019(NNT) - The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) has cooperated with all sectors in conducting a tsunami drill, aimed at facilitating coordination between relevant agencies to save lives and protect property should such a disaster strike.

The tsunami drill was conducted to test the coordination of various units in an emergency situation. The drill involved the National Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Committee, 18 supporting units, and command centers in the six provinces along the Andaman coast. It was held to ensure that different agencies will all work in the same direction, respond promptly to emergencies, and minimize the loss of life and property damage.

The drill also helped relevant agencies develop measures to deal with challenges and manage emergency situations more efficiently, while raising the confidence of local people and tourists in the government’s efforts to deal with natural disasters.

The Deputy Permanent Secretary for the Interior, Pawin Chamniprasart, said today it is essential that officials from all units are prepared to give instructions and carry out their appointed functions, such as issuing warnings and evacuating people to safety. Another tsunami drill will be conducted in Phuket province on July 8, and the Prime Minister, Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha, will preside over the event.

Information and Source

Reporter : Praphorn Praphornkul

Rewriter : Asma Thinkohkaew

National News Bureau & Public Relations : http://thainews.prd.go.th