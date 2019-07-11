11 Jul 2019

DDPM conducts Tsunami Drill

Report
from Government of Thailand
Published on 01 Jul 2019 View Original

BANGKOK, 1 July 2019(NNT) - The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) has cooperated with all sectors in conducting a tsunami drill, aimed at facilitating coordination between relevant agencies to save lives and protect property should such a disaster strike.

The tsunami drill was conducted to test the coordination of various units in an emergency situation. The drill involved the National Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Committee, 18 supporting units, and command centers in the six provinces along the Andaman coast. It was held to ensure that different agencies will all work in the same direction, respond promptly to emergencies, and minimize the loss of life and property damage.

The drill also helped relevant agencies develop measures to deal with challenges and manage emergency situations more efficiently, while raising the confidence of local people and tourists in the government’s efforts to deal with natural disasters.

The Deputy Permanent Secretary for the Interior, Pawin Chamniprasart, said today it is essential that officials from all units are prepared to give instructions and carry out their appointed functions, such as issuing warnings and evacuating people to safety. Another tsunami drill will be conducted in Phuket province on July 8, and the Prime Minister, Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha, will preside over the event.

Information and Source

Reporter : Praphorn Praphornkul

Rewriter : Asma Thinkohkaew

National News Bureau & Public Relations : http://thainews.prd.go.th

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.