22 May 2018

DDC urges vigilance against dengue fever

Report
from Government of Thailand
Published on 21 May 2018

Reporter : Itiporn Lakarnchua

BANGKOK, 21 May 2018 (NNT) – Up to 10,446 cases of dengue fever infection have been recorded in Thailand since January 1 of this year with 15 deaths so far.

Director-General of the Department of Disease Control (DDC), Dr. Suwanchai Wattanayingcharoenchai, elaborated that most cases of dengue infection were among citizens aged between 15 and 24, followed by those aged 10-14 and then 25-34. Frequency of infection is expected to accelerate now that the country is entering the rainy season.

An estimated 74,000 to 75,000 people are expected to contract dengue this year and more deaths are likely now that infection has increased among younger individuals. Those with chronic diseases and those between 15 and 24 years of age are considered to be at particular risk.

The DDC is recommending citizens take proper precautions against mosquito bites as well as help to eradicate breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

Three actions are suggested; cleaning of one’s home, proper disposal of waste and garbage and stowing away of water receptacles where mosquitoes can breed. The actions protect against dengue, the Zika virus and other mosquito borne infections. Information can be found by contacting the DDC on its hotline 1422.

