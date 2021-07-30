COVID 19 in Thailand: Switzerland sends 26 tonnes of medical supplies to Bangkok

Switzerland is helping Thailand to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. This Wednesday, Swiss Humanitarian Aid dispatched 100 respirators and more than a million antigen tests to Bangkok. The provision of this aid coincides with a tour of Southeast Asia by Federal Councillor Ignazio Cassis that will include a visit to Thailand.

In view of the worrying public health situation in Thailand, Swiss Humanitarian Aid has decided to support the country in its efforts to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

This Wednesday, a Swiss cargo aircraft carrying more than 26 tonnes of medical supplies left Zurich for Bangkok. The supplies were provided from the inventory of the Swiss Armed Forces Pharmacy and the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH). The shipment includes around nine million Swiss franc's worth of equipment, with the Swiss Armed Forces Pharmacy supplying 100 respirators and the FOPH providing more than a million antigen tests.

The medical equipment will be received in Bangkok by the Thai authorities. The Swiss embassy in Thailand is in close contact with the authorities to ensure that items are distributed fairly based on need, in accordance with humanitarian principles.

This shipment by Swiss Humanitarian Aid, which is part of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA), coincides with Federal Councillor Ignazio Cassis's tour of Southeast Asia from 1 to 6 August, which includes a visit to Thailand. Mr Cassis will attend the official handover ceremony for the supplies, which is scheduled to take place on 2 August in Bangkok.

Wednesday's shipment to Thailand is Switzerland's seventh international delivery of humanitarian goods in response to the COVID-19 crisis since May. Swiss Humanitarian Aid has already sent supplies, including respirators, oxygen concentrators and personal protective equipment, to Indonesia (24 July), Tunisia (16 July), Mongolia (12 July), Sri Lanka (7 June), Nepal (21 May) and India (6 May). Switzerland continues to monitor the global public health situation relating to COVID-19 and is ready to provide assistance wherever possible upon request.

Address for enquiries:

FDFA Communication

Federal Palace West Wing

CH-3003 Bern, Switzerland

Tel. Communication service: +41 58 462 31 53

Tel. Press service: +41 58 460 55 55

E-mail: kommunikation@eda.admin.ch

Twitter: @SwissMFA