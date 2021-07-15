COVID-19 Rapid needs assessment: construction camps in Bangkok metropolitan area (July 2021)

Background

In light of the recent lockdown of all construction sites and work camps in Bangkok Metropolitan Area (BMA) due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in Thailand, Thai and non-Thai populations face a new set of challenges and vulnerabilities. The stringent movement restrictions and temporary disruption of income-generating activities pose a significant burden on those employed in the construction and property sectors. With limited or no access to technology, limited capacity to cope and adapt, little or no savings, inadequate access to social services, and uncertainty about their legal status and potential to access healthcare services, thousands of individuals in construction camps find themselves facing renewed hardship as a result of both lockdown measures and possible health risks.

However, the full extent to which these challenges and vulnerabilities are affecting the communities in construction camps in BMA is unknown. It is also unclear whether these communities are receiving sufficient information about COVID-19 or have access to the resources which will allow them to maintain the hygiene and sanitation standards required for effective protection.

To fill this data gap and inform possible responses,

IOM initiated an emergency data collection exercise in December 2020 which was undertaken in Mahachai sub-district, Samut Sakhon province, and now been replicated in BMA. The survey focused on: 1)

Understanding the health concerns of communities in construction camps in BMA; 2) Understanding the impact of lockdown measures on communities in construction camps in BMA; 3) Understanding the COVID-19 vaccine perception of communities in construction camps in BMA; 4) Understanding the information needs of communities in construction camps in BMA; and 5) Understanding the assistance received by communities in construction camps in BMA.