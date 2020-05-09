Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report - 9 May 2020

SPOTLIGHT

• On the 9th of May 2020, four new cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 were announced by the Ministry of Public Health of Thailand (MoPH), bringing the total number of cases to 3,004.

• One case is a 36 year old Thai female from Bangkok who had close contact with an infected person. A second case is a 28 year old Thai female who worked in a shopping mal in Phuket.

• The additional two cases (a 41 year old Thai female and a 44 year old Thai male) were detected through active case finding in Yala; both cases had contact with people who had returned from Malaysia.

• One new death was reported today, in a 68 year old male Bangkok resident who developed symptoms on 19th March, was confirmed with COVID-19 on 22nd March and developed complications including sepsis and kidney failure

• Of the 3004 cases reported, 1631 are male and 1373 are female. Of this total, 2787 people (92.8%) have recovered, 161 (5.4%) are still receiving treatment and 56 (1.8%) have died.

• To date, 68 of 77 provinces have reported cases. A total of 44 previously affected provinces have no new cases reported in the past 28 days