Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report - 9 January 2021

SPOTLIGHT

• On the 9th of January 2021, 212 new cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 were announced by the Ministry of Public Health of Thailand (MoPH), bringing the total number of cases to date to 10,053.

• Of these, 55.2% (5,546) have recovered, 0.7% (67) have died, and 44.2% (4,440) are still receiving treatment or under isolation. No new deaths were reported today.

• The 212 laboratory-confirmed cases reported today include 14 people who arrived recently in Thailand and were diagnosed in quarantine facilities and 5 individuals who entered Thailand through the land border.

• The 212 new cases reported today also include 187 ‘local transmissions’, details of which are as follows:

158 cases are linked to occupational risk, visiting crowded places or had contact with confirmed cases, including Samut Sakhon (46), Ang Thong (18), Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya (6), Pathum Thani (1), Nakhon Pathom (1), Loei (1),

Nonthaburi (3), Bangkok (27), Chonburi (26), Sara Buri (1), Nakhon Si Thammarat (1), Trat (1), Prachin Buri (1),

Ratcharaburi (1), Samut Prakan (24)

29 cases are under investigation and verification including those in Samut Prakan (5), Tak (1), Singburi (4),

Chonburi (14), Rayong (2) and Chantaburi (3)

• The remaining 6 cases reported today are migrant workers and in the Thai population who were identified through contact tracing and active case findings in Nong Bua Lamphu (1), Nonthaburi (1), Bangkok (4). This brings the cumulative total in this group to 2,748 cases.

• Locally transmitted COVID-19 cases have now been reported in 58 provinces. One additional province, Nong Bua Lamphu reported a case (1) today.

• The percentage of new infections reported through active case finding in each province vary: Chonburi – 6.31%, Rayong – 5.15%, Chanthaburi – 3.73%, Samut Sakhon – 12.69% and Ang Thong – 1.39%.