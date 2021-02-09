Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report - 9 February 2021

SPOTLIGHT • 189 new cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 were announced by the Ministry of Public Health of Thailand bringing the total number of cases to date to 23,746.

• Of these, 77.3% (18,366) have recovered, 0.3% (79) have died, and 22.3% (5,301) are receiving treatment or are in isolation.

No new deaths were reported today.

• Of 5,301 cases who are receiving treatment, 2,589 are in conventional hospitals and 2,712 are in field hospitals.

• The 189 laboratory-confirmed cases reported today include

 10 individuals who arrived recently in Thailand and were diagnosed in quarantine facilities.

 123 cases detected through the routine surveillance system linked to occupational risk, visiting crowded places or contact with confirmed cases in Bangkok (9), Samut Songkhram (2), Phetchaburi (3) and Samut Sakhon (109). Of these, 79 are migrant workers, 43 are Thai nationals and one (1) unknown nationality.

 56 cases including migrant workers (27) and Thai nationals (29) identified through active case finding, in Nonthaburi (2), Samut Sakhon (50) and Samut Songkhram (4). This brings the cumulative total in this group to 13,439 cases.

• Of 179 cases acquired in Thailand, 89% were detected in Samut Sakhon, 5% in Bangkok and 6% in other provinces.

• During the new wave (between 15th December 2020 and 9th February 2021), 19,509 confirmed cases have been reported, of which 5,283 were detected through the routine surveillance system, 13,439 were detected through active case finding and 787 were in individuals who entered Thailand from other countries. At present, 14,426 have recovered, 5,064 are receiving treatment, and 19 have died.

• COVID-19 cases acquired in Thailand in the new wave have been reported in 63 provinces.

• The 11 provinces reporting more than 50 cumulative cases in the new wave are Samut Sakhon (15,054), Bangkok (872),

Chonburi (649), Rayong (580), Samut Prakan (361), Chanthaburi (221), Nonthaburi (168), Ang Thong (113), Pathum Thani (91), Nakhon Pathom (79), and Samut Songkhram (64).