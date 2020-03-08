Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report - 8 March 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

• On the 8th of March, the Ministry of Public Health of Thailand (MoPH) announced that of a group of 133 Thai nationals returning to Thailand from South Korea, 6 are PUIs and are now under treatment/investigation, and 60 Thai nationals (33 female, 27 male) who had traveled from Daegu or North Gyeongsang are now quarantined at the Thai Navy Base at Sattahip. The rest of the group, 67 persons, will be sent to designated government sites for 14-day quarantine in their hometowns.

• On Saturday, 7th of March 2020, the MoPH announced two new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in Thailand to 50. Both new cases are Thai nationals who visited Italy along with a previously reported confirmed case. All three returned to Thailand on 2 March.

• Close contacts (family members) are currently being investigated, none have developed symptoms of COVID-19.

• MoPH is currently following a group of six persons who visited Italy together, including the three cases mentioned above. The remaining three individuals have not developed symptoms/signs of COVID-19 and have tested negative for the virus • The total number of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Thailand is 50, of which 33 have recovered, 16 are in hospital and one has died. One patient is severely unwell.