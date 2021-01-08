Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report - 8 January 2021

SPOTLIGHT

• On the 8th of January 2021, 205 new cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 were announced by the Ministry of Public Health of Thailand (MoPH), bringing the total number of cases to date to 9,841.

• Of these, 53% (5,255) have recovered, 0.7% (67) have died, and 46% (4,519) are still receiving treatment or under isolation. No new deaths were reported today.

• The 205 laboratory-confirmed cases reported today include 9 individuals who arrived recently in Thailand and were diagnosed in quarantine facilities and 7 individuals who entered Thailand through the land border.

• The 205 new cases reported today also include 131 ‘local transmissions’, details of which are as follows:

123 cases are linked to occupation, visiting crowded places or had contact with confirmed cases, including Samut Sakhon (37), Loei (4), Ang Thong (4), Lopburi (1), Buriram (1), Chonburi (11), Nakhon Pathom (4), Pathum Thani (1), Lamphun (1), Suphanburi (1), Surat Thani (1), Chiang Mai (4). Samut Songkhram (1), Bangkok (29), Krabi (1), Samut Prakan (22).

8 cases are under investigation and verification including those in Samut Prakan (3), Ang Thong (3), Bangkok (1), Nakhon Pathom (1).

• The remaining 58 cases reported today are migrant workers and in the Thai population who were identified through contact tracing and active case findings in Samut Sakhon (21), Chonburi (21), Rayong (7), Chanthaburi (9). This brings the cumulative total in this group to 2,742 cases.

• Locally transmitted COVID-19 cases have now been reported in 57 provinces. One additional province – Buriram – reported cases (1) today.

• Active surveillance is ongoing across Thailand. In Public Health Region 7 (Khon Kaen, Maha Sarakham, Kalasin, Roi Et provinces), the surveillance systems involve active case finding in risk settings (vendors in seafood markets, entertainment venues, and migrant workers), screening among pneumonia patients, and screening at Acute Respiratory Infection (ARI) clinics. Six cases have been reported in Khon Kaen (5) and Maha Sarakham (1).

• The spatial distribution of new cases between 15th December 2020 – 8th January 2021 shows (see diagram below):