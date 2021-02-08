Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report - 8 February 2021

SPOTLIGHT

• 186 new cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 were announced today by the Ministry of Public Health of Thailand, bringing the total number of cases to date to 23,557.

• Of these, 73.9% (17,410) have recovered, 0.3% (79) have died, and 25.8% (6,068) are receiving treatment or are in isolation. No new deaths were reported today.

• The 186 laboratory-confirmed cases reported today include  10 individuals who arrived recently in Thailand and were diagnosed in quarantine facilities.  141 cases detected through the routine surveillance system linked to occupational risk, visiting crowded places or contact with confirmed cases in Samut Sakhon (132), Bangkok (3), Pathum Thani (4), Nakhon Pathom (1) and Phetchaburi (1).  35 cases identified through active case finding, in Samut Sakhon (31) and Samut Songkhram (4).

• A new cluster of infections originating from a pork vendor in Samut Songkhram has emerged. The vendor travelled frequently to Ratchaburi to buy pork to sell at a market in Samut Sakhon. Between 30 Jan - 4 Feb, 87 people have tested positive in connection to this cluster.

• Of 6,068 cases who are receiving treatment, 2,497 are in conventional hospitals and 3,571 are in field hospitals.

• COVID-19 cases acquired in Thailand in the new wave have been reported in 63 provinces. Seven different provinces reported new cases today.

• 14 provinces remain free of COVID-19, these are Si Saket, Yasothon, Bueng Kan, Kalasin, Sakhon Nakon, Mukdahan, Phrae, Phayao, Mae Hong Son, Uthai Thani, Phang-nga, Chumphon, Pattani, and Yala.