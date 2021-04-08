Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report - 8 April 2021

SPOTLIGHT

• 405 new cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 were announced by the Ministry of Public Health of Thailand bringing the total number of cases to date to 30,310. No new deaths were reported today.

• Of the cases reported in Thailand, 92.7% (28,101) have recovered, 0.3% (95) have died, and 7% (2,114) are receiving treatment or are in isolation (1,519 are in conventional hospitals and 595 in field hospitals).

• The 405 laboratory-confirmed cases reported today include

 14 individuals who arrived recently in Thailand and were diagnosed in quarantine facilities.

 197 cases detected through the routine surveillance system linked to occupational risk, visiting crowded places or contact with confirmed cases in Bangkok (46 Thais, 1 Japanese, 1 Chinese), Chiang Mai (3 Thais, 1 Taiwanese, 1 Singaporean), Lampang (1 Thai), Chiang Rai (1 Thai), Phisanulok (4 Thais), Ayutthaya (2 Thais), Saraburi (1 Thai), Nonthaburi (18 Thais), Pathum Thani (8 Thais), Nakhon Pathom (6 Thais), Supanburi (2 Thais), Samut Sakhon (9 Thais), Chachoengsao (1 Thai), Chonburi (11 Thais, 1 Cambodian, 2 Japanese), Samut Prakan (23 Thais), Sa Kaew (14 Thais), Rayong (1 Thai), Prachuab Khirikhan (13 Thais, 1 British), Khon Kaen (3 Thais), Nong Bua Lampu (1 Thai), Udon Thani (7 Thais), Buriram (2 Thais), Chaiyaphum (2 Thais), Yasothon (1 Thai), Phuket (3 Thais), Nakhon Si Thammarat (1 Thai), Chumpon (3 Thais), and Songkhla (2 Thais).

 194 cases identified through active case finding in Bangkok (45 Thais, 2 Myanmar nationals), Samut Sakhon (1 Thai), and 146 people currently being investigated at prisons in Narathiwat province.

• Of the 391 cases acquired in Thailand, 9 were detected in Samut Sakhon, 95 in Bangkok and 287 in other provinces.

• During the new wave (between 15 December 2020 and 7 April 2021), 26,073 confirmed cases have been reported, of which 7,980 were detected through the routine surveillance system, 16,690 through active case finding, and 1,403 are individuals who entered Thailand from other countries. At present, 23,924 have recovered, 2,114 are receiving treatment, and 35 have died.

• During the new wave, new cases have been reported in 68 provinces in Thailand.

• The 17 provinces reporting more than 50 cumulative cases in the new wave are Ratchaburi (51), Supanburi (64),

Ayutthaya (69), Samut Songkhram (74), Petchaburi (90), Ang Thong (125), Nakhon Pathom (189), Tak (219), Chantaburi (222), Nonthaburi (238), Narathiwat (280), Samut Prakan (518), Rayong (586), Chonburi (716), Pathum Thani (780), Bangkok (2,782), and Samut Sakhon (17,194).