Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report - 7 May 2020

SPOTLIGHT

• On 7th of May 2020, three new cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 were announced by the Ministry of Public Health of Thailand (MoPH), bringing the total number of cases to 2,992.

• One case detected through active case finding is a Thai female aged 59 years old from Yala province, who had contact with confirmed cases from Malaysia.

• Two further cases were detected in two Thai males, aged 46 and 51, who returned from Kazakhstan on 2nd May and were held in state quarantine.

• Zero deaths reported today.