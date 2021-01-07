Thailand
Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report - 7 January 2021
SPOTLIGHT
- On the 7th of January 2021, 305 new cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 were announced by the Ministry of Public Health of Thailand (MoPH), bringing the total number of cases to date to 9,636.
- Of these, 46.9% (4,521) have recovered, 0.7% (67) have died (one new death was reported today), and 52.4% (5,048) are still receiving treatment or under isolation.
- The 305 laboratory-confirmed cases reported today include 3 individuals who arrived recently in Thailand and were diagnosed in quarantine facilities.
- The 305 new cases reported today also include 193 cases classified as ‘local transmission’, as follows:
o 135 cases are linked to occupational risk, visiting crowded places or had contact with confirmed cases, including Samut Sakhon (40), Bangkok (47), Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya (3), Suphan Buri (1), Ang Thong (2), Sing Buri (2), Lopburi (2), Khon Kaen (1), Nakhon Pathom (3), Pathum Thani (6), Ratchaburi (1), Chiang Mai (2), Samut Prakan (25).
o 58 cases are under investigation and verification including Suphan Buri (1), Khon Kaen (1), Bangkok (2), Chanthaburi (8), Chonburi (27), Trat (1), Rayong (13), Samut Prakan (5).
- The remaining 109 cases reported today are in migrant workers and Thai population who were identified through contact tracing and active case findings in Samut Sakhon. This brings the cumulative total in this group to 2,684 cases.
- Locally transmitted COVID-19 cases have now been reported in 56 provinces (out of 77). No additional provinces reported new cases today. As of today, three quarters of Thai provinces (73%) have reported cases.
