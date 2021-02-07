Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report - 7 February 2021

SPOTLIGHT

• 237 new cases (up 1% from the previous day’s cumulative total) of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 were announced by the Ministry of Public Health of Thailand bringing the total number of cases to date to 23,371.

• Of these, 72.5% (16,942) have recovered, 0.3% (79) have died, and 27.2% (6,350) are receiving treatment or are in isolation. No new deaths were reported today.

• The 237 laboratory-confirmed cases reported today include  12 individuals who arrived recently in Thailand and were diagnosed in quarantine facilities.  113 cases detected through the routine surveillance system linked to occupational risk, visiting crowded places or contact with confirmed cases, in Bangkok (14), Tak (3), Samut Songkhram (1) and Samut Sakhon (95). Of these, 66 are migrant workers and 47 are Thai nationals.  112 cases including migrant workers (109) and Thai nationals (3) identified through active case finding, in Tak (2),

Bangkok (3) and Samut Sakhon (107). This brings the cumulative total in this group to 13,348 cases.

• Of 6,350 cases who are receiving treatment, 2,447 are in conventional hospitals and 3,903 are in field hospitals.

• During the new wave (between 15th December 2020 and 5th February 2021), 19,134 confirmed cases have been reported, of which 5,019 were detected through the routine surveillance system, 13,348 were detected through active case finding and 767 were in individuals who entered Thailand from other countries. At present, 13,002 have recovered, 6,113 are receiving treatment, and 19 have died.

• COVID-19 cases in the new wave have been reported in 63 Thai provinces. No additional provinces reported new cases today.

• The 11 provinces reporting more than 50 cumulative cases in the new wave are Samut Sakhon (14,732), Bangkok (860),

Chonburi (649), Rayong (580), Samut Prakan (361), Chanthaburi (221), Nonthaburi (166), Ang Thong (113),

Pathum Thani (87), Nakhon Pathom (78),and Samut Songkhram (54).