Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report - 7 April 2021

• 334 new cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 were announced by the Ministry of Public Health of Thailand bringing the total number of cases to date to 29,905. No new deaths were reported today.

• Of the cases reported in Thailand, 93.9% (28,069) have recovered, 0.3% (95) have died, and 5.8% (1,741) are receiving treatment or are in isolation (1,286 are in conventional hospitals and 455 in field hospitals).

• The 334 laboratory-confirmed cases reported today include

7 individuals who arrived recently in Thailand and were diagnosed in quarantine facilities.

174 cases detected through the routine surveillance system linked to occupational risk, visiting crowded places or contact with confirmed cases in Bangkok (81 Thais, 1 Lao, 1 Indian), Chiang Mai (2 Thais), Lampang (1 Thai), Ayutthaya (1 Japanese), Nonthaburi (5 Thais, 2 Myanmar nationals, 1 Vietnamese) Pathum Thani (3 Thais), Samut Sakhon (9 Thais, 3 Myanmar nationals), Supanburi (8 Thais), Nakhon Pathom (1 Thai), Prachuap Kiri Khan (6 Thais), Samut Prakan (15 Thais), Chonburi (5 Thais, 1 Japanese), Sa Kaew (19 Thais, 1 Cambodian), Chanthaburi (1 Thai), Rayong (1 Thai), Khon Kaen (2 Thais), Udon Thani (1 Thai), Phuket (1 Thai), Songkhla (1 Thai), and Narathiwat (1 Thai). This brings the cumulative total in this group to 16,496 cases.

153 cases detected through active case finding in Bangkok (126 Thai, 2 Filipinos, 5 unknown), Samut Prakan (13 Thai and 2 Cambodian) and Chonburi (5 Thai),

• Of the 327 cases acquired in Thailand, 12 were detected in Samut Sakhon, 216 in Bangkok and 99 in other provinces.

• During the new wave (between 15 December 2020 and 7 April 2021), 25,668 confirmed cases have been reported, of which 7,783 were detected through the routine surveillance system, 16,496 through active case finding, and 1,389 are individuals who entered Thailand from other countries. At present, 23,892 have recovered, 1,741 are receiving treatment, and 35 have died.

• During the new wave, new cases have been reported in 68 provinces in Thailand.

• The 17 provinces reporting more than 50 cumulative cases in the new wave are Ratchaburi (51), Supanburi (62),

Ayutthaya (67), Samut Songkhram (74), Petchaburi (90), Ang Thong (125), Narathiwat (134), Nakhon Pathom (183), Tak (219), Nonthaburi (220), Chantaburi (222), Samut Prakan (495), Rayong (585), Chonburi (702), Pathum Thani (772),

Bangkok (2,687), and Samut Sakhon (17,185).