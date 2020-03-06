Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report - 6 March 2020 [EN/TH]

HIGHLIGHTS

On the 6th of March 2020, the Ministry of Public Health of Thailand (MoPH) announced one new case of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in Thailand to 48.

The new case is a 43-year-old male, a United Kingdom national, who traveled from London to Thailand on 29 February, with a 7-8-hour transit in Hong Kong. He developed fever and symptoms and visited a private hospital on 3 March and is now admitted at the Central Chest Institute of Thailand.

The total number of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Thailand now stands at 48, of which 31 have recovered, 16 are in hospital and one has died. One patient remains severely unwell.

The number of PUIs currently stands at 4,023. In total, 1,671 PUIs are under treatment/investigation; this number includes people being treated for other conditions who are no longer suspected of having COVID19 infection.