Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report - 6 March 2020 [EN/TH]

HIGHLIGHTS

  • On the 6th of March 2020, the Ministry of Public Health of Thailand (MoPH) announced one new case of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in Thailand to 48.

  • The new case is a 43-year-old male, a United Kingdom national, who traveled from London to Thailand on 29 February, with a 7-8-hour transit in Hong Kong. He developed fever and symptoms and visited a private hospital on 3 March and is now admitted at the Central Chest Institute of Thailand.

  • The total number of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Thailand now stands at 48, of which 31 have recovered, 16 are in hospital and one has died. One patient remains severely unwell.

  • The number of PUIs currently stands at 4,023. In total, 1,671 PUIs are under treatment/investigation; this number includes people being treated for other conditions who are no longer suspected of having COVID19 infection.

  • The MoPH announced today that asymptomatic travelers arriving from at-risk countries and areas of France, Germany, Japan, Singapore, Taipei and environs are strongly recommended to “self-quarantine” at home or residence for 14 days. Persons arriving from China (including Hong Kong and Macao), Iran, Italy, or Republic of Korea, defined as disease infected zones of COVID-19 outbreak, will face legal implications under the communicable diseases act and if they do not follow the measures announced by the Royal Thai Government.

