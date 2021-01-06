Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report - 6 January 2021

SPOTLIGHT

• On the 6th of January 2021, 365 new cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 were announced by the Ministry of Public Health of Thailand (MoPH), bringing the total number of cases to date to 9,331.

• Of these, 47.4% (4,418) have recovered, 0.7% (66) have died (one new death was reported today), and 51.9% (4,847) are still receiving treatment or are in isolation

• The 365 laboratory-confirmed cases reported today include 16 individuals who arrived recently in Thailand and were diagnosed in quarantine facilities

• The 365 new cases reported today also include 250 cases classified as ‘local transmission’, as follows:

215 cases are linked to occupational risk, visiting crowded places or had contact with confirmed cases, including Samut Songkhram (2), Bangkok (28), Ratchaburi (4), Samut Sakhon (20), Phra Nakhon Si Ayuthhaya (2), Lopburi (3), Chonburi (70), Chanthaburi (28), Kanchanaburi (2), Nakhon Pathom (2), Pathum Thani (3), Nonthaburi (2),

Phichit (2), Chachoengsao (2), Chiang Mai (1), Nakhon Ratchasima (2), Samut Prakan (34), Rayong (4), Surin (2),

Surat Thani (2).

35 cases are under investigation and verification including Trat (1), Ratchaburi (1), Samut Songkhram (1), Bangkok (5), Chonburi (6), Rayong (10), Samut Prakan (10), Pathum Thani (1).

• The remaining 99 cases reported today are in migrant workers and Thai population who were identified through contact tracing and active case finding in Samut Sakhon (47), Rayong (30), Chonburi (4), Chanthanburi (7), Samut Songkhram (1), Prachin Buri (5), Trat (5). This brings the cumulative total in this group to 2,575 cases.

• Locally transmitted COVID-19 cases have been reported in 56 provinces. No additional Provinces reported new cases today

• Update on the Samut Sakhon cluster