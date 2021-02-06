Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report - 6 February 2021

SPOTLIGHT

• 490 new cases (up 2.2% from previous day’s cumulative total) of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 were announced by the Ministry of Public Health of Thailand bringing the total number of cases to date to 23,134.

• Of these, 70.4% (16,274) have recovered, 0.3% (79) have died, and 29.3% (6,781) are receiving treatment or are in isolation. No new deaths were reported today.

• The 490 laboratory-confirmed cases reported today include

10 individuals who arrived recently in Thailand and were diagnosed in quarantine facilities and 1 individual who entered Thailand through the land border (a Cambodian migrant worker entered through the Thai-Malaysia land border in Narathiwat Province).

67 cases detected through the routine surveillance system linked to occupational risk, visiting crowded places or contact with confirmed cases, in Bangkok (23), Tak (2), Samut Songkhram (1), Phetchaburi (1) and Samut Sakhon (40). Of these, 30 are migrant workers and 35 are Thai nationals.

412 cases including migrant workers (393) and Thai nationals (19) identified through active case finding, in Samut Songkhram (1), Samut Prakan (1) and Samut Sakhon (410). This brings the cumulative total in this group to 13,236 cases.

• Of 6,781 cases who are receiving treatment, 2,320 are in conventional hospitals and 4,461 are in field hospitals. • During the new wave (between 15th December 2020 and 5th February 2021), 18,897 confirmed cases have been reported, of which 4,906 were detected through the routine surveillance system, 13,236 were detected through active case finding and 755 were in individuals who entered Thailand from other countries. At present, 12,234 have recovered, 6,544 are receiving treatment, and 19 have died.

• Of 479 cases reported today, 94% were detected in Samut Sakhon, 5% in Bangkok and 1% in other Provinces • COVID-19 cases in the new wave have been reported in 63 Thai provinces. No additional provinces reported new cases today. Sixteen (16) provinces reported new cases this week (31st January – 6th February)

• The 11 provinces reporting more than 50 cumulative cases in the new wave are Samut Sakhon (14,530), Bangkok (843), Chonburi (649), Rayong (580), Samut Prakan (361), Chanthaburi (221), Nonthaburi (166), Ang Thong (113), Pathum Thani (87), Nakhon Pathom (78),and Samut Songkhram (53).