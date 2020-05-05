Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report - 5 May 2020

SPOTLIGHT

• On the 5th of May 2020, only one new confirmed case was reported by the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH), bringing the total number of cases to 2,988.

• The case is that of a 45-year-old Thai male from Narathiwat Province who has diabetes. He attended a religious event abroad, had close contact with confirmed cases and visited numerous places. Further investigation will be done.

• Zero deaths were reported today.

• The leading risk factors among new confirmed cases in the past two weeks were confinement in Immigration Detention Centres (60 cases) followed by close contact with previously confirmed cases (49), visiting crowded places (8) and working in crowded places (6). The last two factors are concerning, as restrictions are being eased on venues that are expected to draw crowds, such as markets.