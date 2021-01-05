Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report - 5 January 2021

SPOTLIGHT

• On the 5th of January 2021, 527 new cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 were announced by the Ministry of Public Health of Thailand (MoPH), bringing the total number of cases to date to 8,966.

• Of these 8,966 cases, 49% (4,397) have recovered, 0.7% (65) have died, and 50.2% (4,022) are still receiving treatment or under isolation.

• The 527 laboratory-confirmed cases reported today include 6 individuals who arrived recently in Thailand and were diagnosed in quarantine facilities.

• The 527 new cases reported today also include 82 cases classified as ‘local transmission’, as follows:

56 cases are linked to occupational risk and visiting crowded places, including Bangkok (15), Phetchaburi (1), Surin (1), Nonthaburi (2), Samut Songkhram (31), Sing Buri (3), Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya (2), Suphan Buri (1).

26 cases are under investigation and verification including Nakhon Pathom (1), Nan (1), Surat Thani (6), Nonthaburi (18).

• The remaining 439 cases reported today are in migrant workers who were identified through contact tracing and active case finding in Samut Sakhon. This brings the cumulative total in this group to 2,476 cases.

• Locally transmitted COVID-19 cases have now been reported in 56 provinces. Two additional provinces – Sing Buri and Nan – reported new cases today

• Update on the Rayong event