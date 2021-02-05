Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report - 5 February 2021

SPOTLIGHT

• 586 new cases (up 2.6% from previous day’s cumulative total) of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 were announced by the Ministry of Public Health of Thailand bringing the total number of cases to date to 22,644.

• Of these, 68% (15,331) have recovered, 0.4% (79) have died, and 32% (7,234) are receiving treatment or are in isolation.

No new deaths were reported today.

• The 586 laboratory-confirmed cases reported today include

13 individuals who arrived recently in Thailand and were diagnosed in quarantine facilities.

47 cases detected through the routine surveillance system linked to occupational risk, visiting crowded places or contact with confirmed cases, in Bangkok (18), Tak (3) and Samut Sakhon (26). Of these, 19 are migrant workers and 28 are Thai nationals.

526 cases including migrant workers (520) and Thai nationals (6) identified through active case finding, in Phetchaburi (3), Sa Kaeo (1) and Samut Sakhon (522). This brings the cumulative total in this group to 12,824 cases.

• Of 7,234 cases who are receiving treatment, 2,272 are in conventional hospitals and 4,962 are in field hospitals.

• During the new wave (between 15th December 2020 and 5th February 2021), 18,407 confirmed cases have been reported, of which 4,839 were detected through the routine surveillance system, 12,824 were detected through active case finding and 744 were in individuals who entered Thailand from other countries. At present, 11,391 have recovered, 6,997 are receiving treatment, and 19 have died.

• COVID-19 cases in the new wave have been reported in 63 Thai provinces. No additional provinces reported new cases today. Fifteen (15) provinces reported new cases this week (31st January – 5 th February)

• The 11 provinces reporting more than 50 cumulative cases in the new wave are Samut Sakhon (14,080), Bangkok (820),

Chonburi (649), Rayong (580), Samut Prakan (360), Chanthaburi (221), Nonthaburi (166), Ang Thong (113),

Pathum Thani (87), Nakhon Pathom (78) and Samut Songkhram (51).