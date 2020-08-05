Thailand
Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report - 5 August 2020
Attachments
SPOTLIGHT
On the 5th of August 2020, 7 new cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 were reported by the Ministry of Public Health. The total number of cases reported in Thailand is currently 3,328.
Of these cases, about 94% (3,144) have recovered, 2% (58) have died and 4% (126) are still receiving treatment.
Five of the new cases are Thai students who returned from Egypt. One is a woman who recently traveled from Dubai and later tested positive while in State Quarantine. She does not currently have symptoms. The final case is a female Thai teacher that returned from the United States on July 31st. She tested positive while in State Quarantine and does not currently have symptoms.
There were no new deaths were reported today.
In the past 71 days, all COVID-19 cases detected in Thailand have been in people who were infected outside of Thailand and were diagnosed after arriving in Thailand (there have been no reported cases due to local transmission). Members of the public must continue to follow preventive measures including distancing, regular handwashing, avoiding touching the face, wearing masks when visiting crowded places and coughing only into a folded elbow or a tissue (which should be disposed of safely).