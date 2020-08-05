Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report - 5 August 2020

SPOTLIGHT

On the 5th of August 2020, 7 new cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 were reported by the Ministry of Public Health. The total number of cases reported in Thailand is currently 3,328.

Of these cases, about 94% (3,144) have recovered, 2% (58) have died and 4% (126) are still receiving treatment.

Five of the new cases are Thai students who returned from Egypt. One is a woman who recently traveled from Dubai and later tested positive while in State Quarantine. She does not currently have symptoms. The final case is a female Thai teacher that returned from the United States on July 31st. She tested positive while in State Quarantine and does not currently have symptoms.

There were no new deaths were reported today.