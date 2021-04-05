Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report - 5 April 2021

SPOTLIGHT

• 194 new cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 were announced by the Ministry of Public Health of Thailand bringing the total number of cases to date to 29,321. No new deaths were reported today.

• Of the cases reported in Thailand, 95% (27,840) have recovered, 0.3% (95) have died, and 4.7% (1,386) are receiving treatment or are in isolation (939 are in conventional hospitals and 442 in field hospitals).

• The 194 laboratory-confirmed cases reported today include

 12 individuals who arrived recently in Thailand and were diagnosed in quarantine facilities.

 87 cases detected through the routine surveillance system linked to occupational risk, visiting crowded places or contact with confirmed cases in Bangkok (36 Thais, 2 Vietnamese, 2 Japanese, 2 Lao, 1 Indian, 1 Canadian, 1 Myanmar national), Samut Prakan (8 Thais and 1 Cambodian), Chonburi (1 Thai, 6 Japanese), Suphanburi (7 Thais), Samut Sakhon (2 Thais, 2 Myanmar nationals), Nonthaburi (4 Thais), Prachuap Khiri Khan (2 Thais), Chaiyaphum (2 Thais), Chumphon (2 Thais), Tak (1 Myanmar national), Samut Songkhram (1 Thai), Sa Kaew (1 Thai), Narathiwat (1 Thai), and Pathum Thani (1 Thai).

 95 cases identified through active case finding in Narathiwat (79 Thais, 1 Malaysian, 2 Myanmar nationals, and 13 people of unknown nationality) .This brings the cumulative total in this group to 16,188 cases.

• Of the 182 cases acquired in Thailand, 4 were detected in Samut Sakhon, 46 in Bangkok and 132 in other provinces.

• During the new wave (between 15 December 2020 and 5 April 2021), 25,084 confirmed cases have been reported, of which 7,519 were detected through the routine surveillance system, 16,188 through active case finding, and 1,377 are individuals who entered Thailand from other countries. At present, 23,663 have recovered, 1,386 are receiving treatment, and 35 have died.

• During the new wave, new cases have been reported in 68 provinces in Thailand.

• The 16 provinces reporting more than 50 cumulative cases in the new wave are Suphan Buri (54), Ayutthaya (65),

Samut Songkhram (74), Petchaburi (90), Narathiwat (103), Ang Thong (125), Nakhon Pathom (181), Nonthaburi (211), Tak (218), Chantaburi (221), Samut Prakan (445), Rayong (584), Chonburi (673), Pathum Thani (767), Bangkok (2,315), and Samut Sakhon (17,166).