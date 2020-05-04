Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report - 4 May 2020

SPOTLIGHT

• Zero deaths reported today.

• All 18 new cases reported today were detected in migrants entering the country and held in quarantine at the immigration detention centre in Songkhla’s Sadao border district.

• At present, these cases have no or mild symptoms.

Confirmatory laboratory tests for these cases will be undertaken in Bangkok.

• To date, 84 confirmed cases were detected in people who were held in state/local quarantine across the country; another 60 confirmed cases were detected in immigrants who were held in the immigration detention centre in Songkhla