Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report - 4 January 2021

• On the 4th of January 2021, 745 new cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 were announced by the Ministry of Public Health of Thailand (MoPH), bringing the total number of cases to date to 8,439.

• Of these, 51.6% (4,352) have recovered, 0.8% (65) have died (one new death was reported today), and 47.6% (4,022) still receiving treatment or under isolation.

• The 745 laboratory-confirmed cases reported today include 16 individuals who arrived recently in Thailand and were diagnosed in quarantine facilities.

• The 745 new cases reported today also include 152 cases classified as ‘local transmission’, as follows:

60 cases are linked to occupational risk and visiting crowded places, including Surat Thani (1), Samut Songkhram (2), Ang Thong (12), Ayutthaya (1), Bangkok (27), Nonthaburi (1), Nakhon Pathom (2), Pathum Thani (9), Phetchaburi (1), Prachup Khiri Khan (1) and Phichit (3).

92 cases are under investigation and verification including Bangkok (1), Samut Sakhon (36), Samut Prakan (20), Rayong (17), Chonburi (13) and Chanthaburi (5)

• The remaining 577 cases reported today are in migrant workers who were identified through contact tracing and active case finding, including Samut Sakhon (505), Chai Nat (1), Rayong (25), Chonburi (22), Chanthaburi (22) and Trat (2). This brings the cumulative total in this group to 2,037 cases.

• More than 500 cases were detected through active case finding in one factory in Samut Sakhon. This is a result of collaboration between public and private sectors.

• Locally transmitted COVID-19 cases have now been reported in 54 provinces. One additional province - Prachuap Khiri Khan - reported a new case today.

• It is very important that members of the public continue to follow all preventive measures including distancing, regular handwashing, avoiding touching the face, wearing masks when visiting crowded places and coughing only into a folded elbow or a tissue (which should be disposed of safely).