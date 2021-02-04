Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report - 4 February 2021

SPOTLIGHT

• 809 new cases (up 3.7% from previous day’s cumulative total) of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 were announced by the Ministry of Public Health of Thailand bringing the total number of cases to date to 22,058.

• Of these, 67% (14,798) have recovered, 0.4% (79) have died, and 33% (7,181) are receiving treatment or are in isolation.

No new deaths were reported today.

• The 809 laboratory-confirmed cases reported today include

 13 individuals who arrived recently in Thailand and were diagnosed in quarantine facilities.

 45 cases detected through the routine surveillance system linked to occupational risk, visiting crowded places or contact with confirmed cases in Bangkok (3), Tak (5), Samut Songkhram (1) and Samut Sakhon (36). Of these, 28 are migrant workers and 17 are Thai nationals.

 751 cases including migrant workers (549) and Thai nationals (202) identified through active case finding in Ratchaburi (1) and Samut Sakhon (750). This brings the cumulative total in this group to 12,298 cases.

• Of 7,181 cases who are receiving treatment, 2,249 are in conventional hospitals and 4,932 are in field hospitals.

• During the new wave (between 15th December 2020 and 4th February 2021), 17,821 confirmed cases have been reported, of which 4,792 were detected through the routine surveillance system, 12,298 were detected through active case finding and 731 were in individuals who entered Thailand from other countries. At present, 10,858 have recovered, 6,944 are receiving treatment, and 19 have died.