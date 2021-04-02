Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report - 31 March 2021 [EN/TH]

SPOTLIGHT

On 31st March, 42 new cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 were announced by the Ministry of Public Health of Thailand bringing the total number of cases to date to 28,863.

Of the cases reported in Thailand, 95% (27,426) have recovered, 0.3% (94) have died, and 4.7% (1,343) are receiving treatment or are in isolation (979 are in conventional hospitals and 364 in field hospitals).

The 42 laboratory-confirmed cases reported today include

• 16 individuals who arrived recently in Thailand and were diagnosed in quarantine facilities and 2 individuals who entered Thailand through the land borders

• 19 cases detected through the routine surveillance system linked to occupational risk, visiting crowded places or contact with confirmed cases, in Bangkok (7 Thais, 1 Myanmar national), Samut Sakhon (2 Thais, 6 Myanmar nationals). And Samut Prakan (3 Thais)

• 5 cases identified through active case finding, in Bangkok (1 Myanmar national, 1 Lao national) and Samut Sakhon (1 Thai, 2 Myanmar nationals). This brings the cumulative total in this group to 16,062 cases.