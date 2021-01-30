Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report - 30 January 2021

Spotlight

• 930 new cases (an increase of 5% on yesterdays cumulative total) of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 were announced by the Ministry of Public Health of Thailand bringing the total number of cases to date to 17,953. One new death was reported today, bringing the total to 77.

• Of these 64.1% (11,505) have recovered, 0.4% (76) have died, and 35.5% (6,371) are receiving treatment or are in isolation.

• The 930 laboratory-confirmed cases reported today include:

• 11 individuals who arrived recently in Thailand and were diagnosed in quarantine facilities and 3 individuals entered Thailand through the Thai-Malaysia land border

• 27 cases linked to occupational risk, visiting crowded places or contact with confirmed cases, in Samut Sakhon (18), Bangkok (3), Nonthaburi (2), Maha Sarakham (2), Tak (1) and Samut Prakan (1).

• The remaining 889 cases reported today are migrant workers (810) and Thai nationals (79), who were identified in relation to the event in Samut Sakhon through contact tracing and active case finding, in Samut Sakhon (8651), Samut Prakan (18), Maha Sarakham (4), Bangkok (1) and Rayong (1). This brings the cumulative total in this group to 8,553 cases.

•The recent high daily case count of around 700 new cases per day for the last 4 days reflects the surveillance strategy of targeted active surveillance amongst the 4,000 plus factories located in Samut Sakhon. These large counts reflect the testing methods used (see Sitrep 123 for an explanation) and represent the point prevalence, ie both acute and convalescent (historical) infections. The large daily case counts in Samut Sakhon will not necessarily all be new infections.

• Locally transmitted COVID-19 cases have now been reported in 63 provinces. No additional provinces reported new cases today (for the 10th consecutive day).

• As new infections in Malaysia are still at a high level (>5,000 daily new cases), surveillance is still required in the four provinces (15 districts) situated along the Thai-Malaysia border:

• Narathiwat (Su-ngai Kolok, Chanae, Sukhirin, Waeng, Tak Bai) bordering Kelantan, Perak

• Yala (Kabang, Yaha, Bannang Sata, Than To, Betong) bordering Kedah, Perak

• Songkhla (Sadao, Saba Yoi, Na Thawi) bordering Perlis, Kedah