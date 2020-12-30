Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report - 30 December 2020

SPOTLIGHT

• On the 30th of December 2020, 250 new cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 were reported by the Ministry of Public Health. The total number of cases reported in Thailand is currently 6,690 • Of these cases, 63 % (4,212) have recovered, 0.9% (61) have died and 36.1 % (2,417) are still receiving treatment.

• The 250 laboratory-confirmed cases reported today include 8 individuals diagnosed in quarantine facilities. One case was in a truck driver who illegally crossed the border and did not enter quarantine and was repatriated for treatment.

• The 250 new cases reported today also include 239 cases classified as ‘domestic transmission’, as follows - 9 cases are linked to the Samut Sakhon cluster including Samut Sakhon (4), Bangkok (2), Ayutthya (1), Ranong (1) and Nonthaburi (1)

3 cases are linked to the Rayong cluster, including Ayutthya (1), Rayong (1) and Amnat Charoen (1)

29 cases are linked to entertainment venues, occupational risk and visiting crowded places, including Bangkok (15) Nakhon Pathom (5), Samut Prakarn (1), Saraburi (3), Nakhon Nayok (1), Nonthaburi (1) and Phetchaburi (3)

198 cases are under investigation, including Samut Sakhon (12), Nonthaburi (17), Rayong (53), Chonburi (108), Chantaburi (7) and Trat (1)

• The remaining 2 cases reported today are in migrant workers in Nonthaburi.

• Locally transmitted COVID-19 cases have now been reported in 48 Provinces. The three new Provinces reporting active cases on 29th December are Ranong, Amnat Charoen and Trat.

• It is very important that members of the public continue to follow all preventive measures including distancing, regular handwashing, avoiding touching the face, wearing masks when visiting crowded places and coughing only into a folded elbow or a tissue (which should be disposed of safely).