Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report - 3 January 2021

On the 3rd of January 2021, 315 new cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 were announced by the Ministry of Public Health of Thailand (MoPH), bringing the total number of cases to date to 7,694.

Of these, 56.4% (4,337) have recovered, 0.8% (64) have died, and 42.8% (3,293) are still receiving treatment.

The 315 laboratory-confirmed cases reported today include 21 individuals diagnosed in quarantine facilities.

The 315 new cases reported today also include 274 cases classified as ‘local transmission’, as follows:

• 2 cases are linked to the Samut Sakhon cluster including Bangkok (1) and Samut Songkhram (1).

• 1 case reported in Bangkok (1) is linked to the Pattaya cluster.

• 37 cases are linked to occupational risk and visiting crowded places, including Bangkok (15), Chiang Mai (2),

Kanchanaburi (1), Nonthaburi (2), Rachaburi (5), Lampang (2), Ang Thong (9), Amnat Charoen (1)

• 234 cases are under investigation and verification including Bangkok (2), Nonthaburi (1), Samut Sakhon (38),

Rayong (43), Chonburi (62), Samut Prakan (8), Chanthaburi (68), Trat (12).

The remaining 20 cases reported today are in migrant workers who were identified through contact tracing and active case finding, including Nonthaburi (3) and Samut Sakhon (17). This brings the cumulative total in this group to 1,495 cases.

Locally transmitted COVID-19 cases have now been reported in 53 provinces. No additional province reported new cases today.

• It is very important that members of the public continue to follow all preventive measures including distancing, regular handwashing, avoiding touching the face, wearing masks when visiting crowded places and coughing only into a folded elbow or a tissue (which should be disposed of safely).