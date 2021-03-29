Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report - 29 March 2021

SPOTLIGHT

• On 29 March, 39 new cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 were announced by the Ministry of Public Health of Thailand bringing the total number of cases to date to 28,773. One new death was reported today. • Of the cases reported in Thailand, 94.9% (27,313) have recovered, 0.3% (94) have died, and 4.8% (1,366) are receiving treatment or are in isolation (996 are in conventional hospitals and 370 in field hospitals).

• The 39 laboratory-confirmed cases reported today include

 11 individuals who arrived recently in Thailand and were diagnosed in quarantine facilities.

 16 cases detected through the routine surveillance system linked to occupational risk, visiting crowded places or contact with confirmed cases, in Bangkok (9 Thais), Kalasin (1 Thai), Maha Sarakham (1 Thai), and Samut Sakhon (3 Thais, 1 Myanmar national).

 12 cases identified through active case finding, in Bangkok (3 Thais, 2 Myanmar nationals, 1 Lao), Ratchaburi (1 Thai) and Samut Sakhon (5 Myanmar nationals). This brings the cumulative total in this group to 16,052 cases.

• Of the 28 cases acquired in Thailand, 10 were detected in Samut Sakhon, 15 in Bangkok and 3 in other provinces.

• During the new wave (between 15 December 2020 and 26 March 2021), 24,536 confirmed cases have been reported, of which 7,200 were detected through the routine surveillance system, 16,052 through active case finding, and 1,284 are individuals who entered Thailand from other countries. At present, 23,136 have recovered, 1,366 are receiving treatment, and 32 have died.

• During the new wave, new cases have been reported in 67 provinces in Thailand. One additional province – Kalasin – reported a new case (1)

• The 15 provinces reporting more than 50 cumulative cases in the new wave are Samut Sakhon (17,093), Bangkok (2,148), Pathum Thani (763), Chonburi (658), Rayong (584), Samut Prakan (412), Chanthaburi (221), Tak (214), Nonthaburi (198), Nakhon Pathom (171), Ang Thong (125), Phetchaburi (90), Samut Songkhram (73), and Ayutthaya (64), Ratchaburi (51)