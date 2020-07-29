Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report - 29 July 2020

SPOTLIGHT

• On the 29th of July 2020, one new case of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 was reported by the Ministry of Public Health. The total number of cases reported in Thailand is currently 3,298.

• Of these cases, about 94% (3,111) have recovered, 2% (58) have died and 4% (129) are still receiving treatment.

• The newly confirmed case is in a Thai soldier who recently returned from military training in Hawaii, USA. He arrived in Thailand on July 22nd and entered State Quarantine in Chonburi Province. He subsequently developed fever, cough, sore throat, muscle pain, and headache on 25th July and was confirmed with COVID-19 on July 27th.

• No new deaths were reported today.

• In the past 65 days, all COVID-19 cases detected in Thailand have been in people who were infected outside of Thailand and were diagnosed after arriving in Thailand (there have been no reported cases due to local transmission). Members of the public must continue to follow preventive measures including distancing, regular handwashing, avoiding touching the face, wearing masks when visiting crowded places and coughing only into a folded elbow or a tissue (which should be disposed of safely).