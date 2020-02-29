Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report - 29 February 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

On 29th February 2020 the Ministry of Public Health announced one new case of COVID-19, in a 21 year-old Thai male who works in the retail sector and is reported to have close contact with international tourists. All of his contacts are reported to have been traced.

The total number of laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Thailand now stands at 42, of which 28 have recovered and 14 remain in hospital. Two patients are still severely unwell. The cumulative number of PUIs stands at 2,798 PUIs; and increase of 361 from yesterday. This increase is due to a change in the PUI case definition to make it more sensitive. In total, 1,296 PUIs are currently under treatment/investigation; this number includes people being treated for other conditions who are no longer suspected of having COVID-19.

The Ministry of Public Health announcement designating COVID-19 as a dangerous communicable disease is based on provisions in Sections 5 and 6 of the Communicable Disease Act. It was published today in the Royal Gazette and will take effect on Sunday, 1st March 2020. This gives legal authority to communicable disease officers to test, treat and quarantine people infected with COVID-19 as well as high risk contacts if needed.

A team of Veterinarians is planning to import COVID-19 test kits for use in pets, including cats and dogs. The Ministry of Public Health is also requesting students to consider cancel or postpone gatherings and rallies as part of broad measures to promote social distancing.