Thailand

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report - 29 December 2020

SPOTLIGHT

• On the 29th of December 2020, 155 new cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 were reported by the Ministry of Public Health. The total number of cases reported in Thailand is currently 6,440

• Of these cases, 65 % (4,184) have recovered, 1% (61) have died (one new death was reported today) and 34 % (2,195) are still receiving treatment.

• The 155 laboratory-confirmed cases reported today include 10 individuals diagnosed in quarantine facilities

• The 155 new cases reported today also include 134 cases classified as ‘domestic transmission’, as follows - 12 cases are linked to the Samut Sakhon cluster including Samut Sakhon (4), Nakhon Pathom (5), Samut Songkram (2) and Nakhon Ratchasima (1)

  • 2 cases are linked to the Rayong cluster, including Nakon Pathom (1), Nonthaburi (1)

  • 17 cases are linked to entertainment venues, occupational risk and contact with confirmed cases, including Bangkok (11) Nakhon Pathom (4), Pathum Thani (1) and Uttaradit (1)

  • 103 cases are under investigation, including Bangkok (3), Nakhon Pathom (5), Lampang (1), Rayong (56), Chonburi (28), Chantaburi (3) and Samut Prakarn (7)

• The remaining 11 cases reported today are in migrant workers in Samut Sakhon who were identified through contact tracing and active case finding.

• Locally transmitted COVID-19 cases related to the Samut Sakhon event have now been reported in 45 Provinces

• It is important that members of the public continue to follow preventive measures including distancing, regular handwashing, avoiding touching the face, wearing masks when visiting crowded places and coughing only into a folded elbow or a tissue (which should be disposed of safely).

