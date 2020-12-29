Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report - 29 December 2020

SPOTLIGHT

• On the 29th of December 2020, 155 new cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 were reported by the Ministry of Public Health. The total number of cases reported in Thailand is currently 6,440

• Of these cases, 65 % (4,184) have recovered, 1% (61) have died (one new death was reported today) and 34 % (2,195) are still receiving treatment.

• The 155 laboratory-confirmed cases reported today include 10 individuals diagnosed in quarantine facilities

• The 155 new cases reported today also include 134 cases classified as ‘domestic transmission’, as follows - 12 cases are linked to the Samut Sakhon cluster including Samut Sakhon (4), Nakhon Pathom (5), Samut Songkram (2) and Nakhon Ratchasima (1)

2 cases are linked to the Rayong cluster, including Nakon Pathom (1), Nonthaburi (1)

17 cases are linked to entertainment venues, occupational risk and contact with confirmed cases, including Bangkok (11) Nakhon Pathom (4), Pathum Thani (1) and Uttaradit (1)

103 cases are under investigation, including Bangkok (3), Nakhon Pathom (5), Lampang (1), Rayong (56), Chonburi (28), Chantaburi (3) and Samut Prakarn (7)

• The remaining 11 cases reported today are in migrant workers in Samut Sakhon who were identified through contact tracing and active case finding.

• Locally transmitted COVID-19 cases related to the Samut Sakhon event have now been reported in 45 Provinces

• It is important that members of the public continue to follow preventive measures including distancing, regular handwashing, avoiding touching the face, wearing masks when visiting crowded places and coughing only into a folded elbow or a tissue (which should be disposed of safely).