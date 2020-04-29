Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report - 29 April 2020

SPOTLIGHT

• On the 29th of April 2020, no new fatalities from COVID-19 were reported.

• Close contact with confirmed cases - particularly family members- remains the primary source of new cases reported today.

• Precautions such as physical distancing, respiratory and hand hygiene at home should be continued.

• To date, 68 of 77 provinces have reported cases.

Bangkok has the highest number of cases (1,488 +9 from state quarantine), followed by Phuket (213) and Nonthaburi (157). Nine provinces have never reported cases.

• Nine new cases were reported are from Phuket (4 cases), Bangkok (3 cases) and Samutprakarn (2 case).

• Two (2) cases were identified among health care workers.