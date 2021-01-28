Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report - 28 January 2021

SPOTLIGHT

• 756 new cases (up 5% from previous day’s cumulative total) of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 were announced by the Ministry of Public Health of Thailand, bringing the total number of cases to date to 16,221.

• Of these, 69.6% (11,287) have recovered, 0.5% (76) have died, and 29.9% (4,858) are receiving treatment or are in isola- tion. No new deaths were reported today.

• The 756 laboratory-confirmed cases reported today include • 10 individuals who arrived recently in Thailand and were diagnosed in quarantine facilities.

• 22 cases linked to occupational risk, visiting crowded places or contact with confirmed cases in Samut Sakhon (9), Bangkok (8), Nonthaburi (1), Ayutthaya (1), and Samut Prakan (3).

• The remaining 724 cases reported today are migrant workers (710) and Thai nationals (14) who were identified in rela- tion to the event in Samut Sakhon through contact tracing and active case finding in Samut Sakhon (724). This brings the cumulative total in this group to 6,972 cases.

• Locally transmitted COVID-19 cases have now been reported in 63 provinces. No additional provinces reported new cases today. No new cases have been reported in 47 provinces in the past 7 days; 14 provinces have never reported cas- es during this new wave.

• The 10 provinces reporting more than 50 cumulative cases are Samut Sakhon (7,919), Bangkok (735), Chonburi (648), Rayong (577), Samut Prakan (341), Chanthaburi (221), Nonthaburi (161), Ang Thong (112), Pathum Thani (86), and Na- khon Pathom (77).