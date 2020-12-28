Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report - 28 December 2020

SPOTLIGHT

• On the 28th of December 2020, 144 new cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 were reported by the Ministry of Public Health. The total number of cases reported in Thailand is currently 6,285

• Of these cases, 66.5 % (4,180) have recovered, 1% (60) have died and 32.5 % (2,045) are still receiving treatment.

No new deaths were reported

• The 144 laboratory-confirmed cases reported today include 15 individuals diagnosed in quarantine facilities

• The 144 new cases reported today also include 115 cases classified as ‘domestic transmission’, as follows

41 cases linked to the Samut Sakhon cluster (occurring in Nakhon Pathom 17, Samut Sakhon 1, Nakhon Nayok 2, Nonthaburi 2, Pathum Thani 2, Sukhothai 1, Samut Prakarn 5, Bangkok 10, Lopburi 1)

23 cases linked to the Rayong cluster (Rayong 21, Chonburi 1, Chiangmai 1)

Two cases in Bangkok that did not link to either cluster, but occured in people who visited crowded places

49 cases are under investigation (Bangkok 7, Chonburi 5, Nakhon Pathom 1, Nonthaburi 1, Rayong 35)

• The remaining 14 cases reported today are in migrant workers in Samut Sakhon who were identified through contact tracing and active case finding. This brings the cumulative total in this group to 1,370 cases and also means that the number of cases in this group detected on a daily basis continues on a downward trend.

• Locally transmitted COVID-19 cases have now been reported in 42 Provinces in addition to Samut Sakhon, including Bangkok, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Prakan, Tak, Chachoengsao, Pathum Thani, Saraburi, Uttradit, Petchaburi, Petchabun, Krabi, Kampaeng Phet, Khon Kaen, Ayutthaya, Nakhon Ratchasima, Prachinburi, Phuket, Suphanburi, Samut Songkram, Chainat, Pichit, Ang Thong, Nakhon Sawan, Udon Thani, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Surat Thani, Ratchaburi, Chonburi, Loei, Ubon Ratchatani, Songkhla, Nonthaburi, Rayong, Trang, Satun, Sukhothai, Nakhon Nayok, Surin, Narathiwat, Chiang Mai and Lopburi