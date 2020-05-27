Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report - 27 May 2020

SPOTLIGHT

• On the 27th of May 2020, the Ministry of Public Health of Thailand (MoPH) announced 9 new cases of laboratoryconfirmed COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 3,054.

• All of the new cases are in Thai nationals repatriated from abroad and being held in state quarantine facilities.

• No new deaths were reported today.

• 65 provinces have reported no new cases in the past four weeks