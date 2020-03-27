Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report - 27 March 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

• On the 27th of March 2020, 91 new cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 were announced by the Ministry of Public Health of Thailand, bringing the total number of cases to 1,136.

• Twelve cases are linked to previous clusters and eighteen cases are close contacts of other cases.

• Fifteen cases arrived from abroad, five had been in crowded places or had contact with foreigners through work. Four cases presented with pneumonitis of unknown cause and 42 are still being investigated.

• Of the 1136 reported COVID-19 cases, 97 have recovered, 1034 are receiving treatment and five have died. Eleven cases are reported to be severely unwell.

ANALYSIS

The proportion of COVID-19 cases detected outside of Bangkok is increasing; cases have now been reported in more than 2/3rds of Thailand’s provinces. Sub-national public health capacity is robust, including extensive networks of Rapid Response Teams and Village Health Volunteers. These networks will work to identify suspected cases, ensure they are quickly isolated from others, treat them and trace and quarantine their close contacts. Rapidly separating infected persons from others minimizes opportunities for spread of the virus and is effective in preventing disease in the population. The goal is to interrupt spread and contain COVID-19 in every affected Province.

Everyone can play their part by staying at home when possible, maintaining 1-2 m distance from others if they must go out, washing hands frequently with soap and water or an alcohol-based sanitizer, avoiding touching the mouth and nose, and observing respiratory hygiene (coughing into flexed elbow or a tissue which is disposed of safely). Anyone who has recently travelled to any province from Bangkok in the past 14 days, and who develops symptoms of COVID-19, should separate themselves from others, wear a mask and seek medical attention immediately.