Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) WHO Thailand Situation Report - 27 January 2021

• 819 new cases (up 5% from previous day’s cumulative total) of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 were announced by the Ministry of Public Health of Thailand bringing the total number of cases to date to 15,465.

• Of these, 71.5% (11,054) have recovered, 0.5% (76) have died, and 28% (4,335) are receiving treatment or in isolation. One new death was reported today.

• The 819 laboratory-confirmed cases reported today include

11 individuals who arrived recently in Thailand and were diagnosed in quarantine facilities.

14 cases linked to occupational risk, visiting crowded places or contact with confirmed cases, in Bangkok (6),

Samut Songkhram (1), Phetchaburi (1), Nonthaburi (1), Narathiwat (1), Pathum Thani (1), Ang Thong (1),

Samut Prakan (1) and Chanthaburi (1).

78 cases in Samut Sakhon, who are still under investigation.

The remaining 716 cases reported today are migrant workers and Thai nationals who were identified in relation to the event in Samut Sakhon through contact tracing and active case finding, in Samut Sakhon (714), Rayong (1) and Samut Prakan (1). The majority (714) of this group is still under investigation. This brings the cumulative total in this group to 6,248 cases.

• Locally transmitted COVID-19 cases have now been reported in 63 provinces. No additional provinces reported new cases today.